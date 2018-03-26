Saint Mary's announces new rink for university campus, to include NHL-size ice surface

A tender to demolish one of the city’s oldest rinks will go out Tuesday as Saint Mary’s University has announced plans to replace the aging Alumni Arena.

In a release issued Monday, the south-end school said it will be replacing the 52-year-old building on campus with a new rink in the same location.

The new arena will seat about 800 people, and fit another 200 or so through standing room locations. It will also have a NHL-size ice surface, something the Alumni Arena, built in November of 1965, lacked.

“This new arena will not only support our varsity athletes and coaches but will enrich athletics and recreation opportunities for all of our students,” Saint Mary’s University President Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray said in a statement.

“This facility will benefit the Saint Mary’s community but also Halifax as a whole.”

The rink will become the primary home to the school’s men’s and women’s hockey teams again. The men have been playing the past several seasons out of the Halifax Forum because of the facility’s size and seating limitations.

The arena is scheduled to be open for the 2019-20 hockey season.

“We have a track record of completing projects on time and on budget,” Saint Mary’s spokesman Cale Loney said in an interview late Monday.

He added the tender for demolition will be going out on Tuesday and that fences should be up around the arena by the end of next week.

“It won’t be impacting any parking spaces,” he said of the months of work that lie ahead.

How much the new arena will cost isn’t known. Loney said those details will be announced in the coming weeks, but did say there is no government funding for the project.