Say cheese: Halifax to consider red light cameras, speed radar at intersections

After a vote by a Halifax regional council committee, staff will be taking a look at whether the municipality can install cameras and speed radars at red lights to catch motorists disobeying the law.

“They create safer intersections,” Coun. Shawn Cleary told the Transportation Standing Committee on Monday.

The committee passed Cleary’s motion to “request a staff report on the feasibility, benefits, and authority to install red light cameras and electronic speed detection devices.”

Cleary cited a Northwestern University study that showed a 10 per cent reduction in injury producing crashes and a 19 per cent reduction in “dangerous angle” crashes, like T-bone collisions.

He brought up another study from Houston, TX. When they took out their red-light cameras, they saw a 116 per cent increase in car crashes, said Cleary.

“This is incredible,” he said.

However, he said the study showed that when cameras were in place, there was a slight increase in minor accidents due to people coming to abrupt stops at yellow lights.

There was also some concern about whether cameras are allowed under the province’s Motor Vehicle Act, but councillors were satisfied that it wouldn’t be against the law.

“The province has the legal authority to do it, they’ve just never bothered to actually enact it,” said Cleary.

However, he said councillors might have to write a letter to the province “begging for the authority to do it.”

Voicing support for red light cameras and speed radar, Coun. Waye Mason said that when he drives in Edmonton, “everybody is going the speed limit.”

“They don’t stop at red lights,” he said. “They stop at yellow lights.”

He acknowledged concerns people might have, like being watched and having points deducted off their licence if someone uses their car and breaks the law.

“Don’t lend your car to people who are going to speed and run red lights,” he said.

People wouldn’t be penalized, only cars, the committee said, and points wouldn’t be taken off your insurance – a ticket would be issued much like a parking ticket.

Mason said it would provide police more time to focus on serious crime rather than traffic violations.