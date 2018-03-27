Boy in Nova Scotia seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle near school

A boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle near a school.

The RCMP say around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old boy was struck while crossing on Stellarton Trafalgar Road, and nearby Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated school.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The vehicle's driver and passenger weren't hurt. They stopped after the collision.

Police don’t say if charges are pending against the driver, but say the investigation is continuing.

A boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle near a school.

The RCMP say around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a 12-year-old boy was struck while crossing on Stellarton Trafalgar Road, and nearby Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated school.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The vehicle's driver and passenger weren't hurt. They stopped after the collision.

Police don’t say if charges are pending against the driver, but say the investigation is continuing.