Clucking along: Halifax council votes for report on backyard chickens after pun-filled debate

After cracking at least a dozen jokes, Halifax regional councillors voted in favour of a staff report on new rules for backyard chickens in the municipality.

Coun. David Hendsbee made the motion for a staff report after hearing from some residents in his Preston – Chezzetcook – Eastern Shore district who wanted to keep chickens in their backyards but weren’t allowed.

Each area of the municipality currently has different rules for chickens. In some places they’re allowed, in some they’re not, and in others there just aren’t any rules.

Hendsbee’s motion seeks new rules to allow chickens – that’s egg-laying hens, not wake-you-up roosters – in the entire municipality.

It was met with near-unanimous support, and a coop full of groan-worthy jokes.

“We all know Coun. Hendsbee’s not someone to walk around on eggshells or anything,” Coun. Sam Austin said.

“But I would think that, with a long political lineage being the campaign of ‘a chicken in every pot,’ that ‘a chicken in every yard on the Eastern Shore’ might be a good slogan for 2020 – something the voters might really flock to.”

Austin was serious for a minute, and told his colleagues he supports allowing chickens in the entire municipality, not just the Centre Plan area, as long as there are regulations on coop cleanliness and limits on the number of chickens.

“I mean the odds of us all ending up with egg on our faces on this is pretty low,” he said.

In trying to restore order before the brains of those in attendance were completely fried, Mayor Mike Savage called for a stop to the jokes – and then made one himself.

“I think we can make it a pun-free zone,” he said. “We’ve seen it on Twitter, we’ve seen it in the media and there’s a lot of fowl jokes going on.”

Coun. Shawn Cleary came armed to the meeting not with jokes, but a number of facts about backyard chicken keeping, and a list of nine reasons he supports the motion.

Among them, Cleary said chickens aren’t as filthy as people think, backyard eggs are better for you than store-bought, kids can learn more about where their food comes from, and chickens, he said, are quieter than dogs.

“Chickens cluck at 65 decibels, the same as a human conversation, expect for the conversations we have here at council,” he said. “Dogs bark at well over 100 decibels, so chickens are actually much quieter.”

Though she supported the motion, Coun. Lisa Blackburn wasn’t convinced by that comparison.