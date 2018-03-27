Halifax councillors vote for report on consultant to deal with complaints against them

An external consultant may soon decide which complaints against Halifax regional councillors are valid.

Council voted on Tuesday in favour of Coun. Tony Mancini’s resurrected and restructured motion for a report on hiring someone to deal with the dozens of complaints made every year about councillors’ alleged breaches of their code of conduct, Administrative Order 52.

The motion passed 14-2, with councillors Matt Whitman and Steve Adams voting no.

Mancini first proposed the idea last year as an integrity commissioner, and the idea was voted down. He changed the wording this time around.

“I have no problem with the integrity of my colleagues at this table,” he said Tuesday.

Whitman, who was the subject of the majority of this year’s record-setting 60-plus complaints after he rewteeted a white supremacist group, appreciated the removal of the words “integrity” and “ethics” from the motion, but not enough to vote for it.

“I don’t personally think we have an ethics or an integrity problem at city hall,” he said.

“We have a social media sensitivity issue. I don’t think we need a consultant for any cost, or a department to monitor our retweets, our Facebook likes, our Instagram posts and our Snapchats, and that’s what this person would mainly be doing.”

The external consultant described in Mancini’s motion would investigate complaints against councillors, attempt to resolve the issue, and then make a confidential recommendation to council if further action is required.

The consultant would be hired on retainer, meaning they’d only be paid when they had work to do, and city solicitor John Traves said the position could even be volunteer-based.

“Hopefully we’ll never need them the rest of this term,” Mancini said. “I doubt it, but hopefully that’s the case.”

Mayor Mike Savage said he thinks it’s a good idea to have someone who’s not connected to council make the judgement call on the validity of complaints.