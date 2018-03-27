Man dupes Nova Scotia store clerk into giving him $300 extra in cash
How you ask? Well, police say it's the short-change scheme making the rounds again.
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who allegedly duped someone into giving him more money.
The RCMP say on March 1 a man went to the counter of a grocery store in Greenwood and asked to have his money changed into different denominations.
Police say the suspect confused the worker and he ended up leaving the store with $300 more than he when he came in.
The RCMP is now releasing an image of the suspect from store security. He is described as a white man who was wearing a black beanie style cap, dark pants and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.