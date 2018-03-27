Man dupes Nova Scotia store clerk into giving him $300 extra in cash

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who allegedly duped someone into giving him more money.

The RCMP say on March 1 a man went to the counter of a grocery store in Greenwood and asked to have his money changed into different denominations.

Police say the suspect confused the worker and he ended up leaving the store with $300 more than he when he came in.

The RCMP is now releasing an image of the suspect from store security. He is described as a white man who was wearing a black beanie style cap, dark pants and a black jacket.