Not a bad winter: Halifax sees half the parking ban tickets as past years

Judging by the amount of parking ban tickets issued this year, winter was merciful.

Victoria Martin, a spokeswoman for the Halifax Regional Municipality, said in an email to Metro that there were 2,932 parking ban tickets issued this year by the municipality over nine winter parking bans.

Although the weather isn’t necessarily finished, the number is about half that of the previous two years.

In 2016-17 there were 4,933 winter parking ban tickets issued over 22 parking bans, and 4,759 the year before through 15 bans.

In 2014-15 there were a whoping 12,307 parking ban tickets issued over 47 parking bans.

She called that year an “anomaly season” due to eight weeks of constant snow and ice events through February and March.