Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000

Using marijuana in certain places will be restricted under new legislation the government is bringing forward in the Smoke-free Places Act for Nova Scotia.

“We looked carefully at how we could balance the legalization of cannabis with our goals to reduce smoking of any kind," Attorney General and Justice Minister Mark Furey said in a press release on Tuesday.

Smoking or vaping cannabis would be allowed in your own private residence, on your private property, and in outdoor public places with “some restrictions,” the release states.

Prohibitions on smoking currently in place would remain the same.

Amendments in the act include: no smoking or vaping cannabis and tobacco on or within 20 metres of a playground, on or within 20 metres of a public sports and recreation facility, and on or within nine metres of a public trail.

Smoking cannabis on provincial park and beach land is also prohibited – unless you’re within the boundaries of a rented campsite.

The act will also look to ban using cannabis in vehicles, said the release.

This applies to both drivers and passengers, and cannabis has to be sealed away in a “closed, fastened package” out of reach of anyone in the vehicle.

Tobacco use in a vehicle used for work will also be prohibited – unless it’s a personal vehicle used for work.

Municipalities will be able to pass bylaws on stricter rules as well, according to the release.

Breaking any of the new rules could carry a fine of up to $2,000.