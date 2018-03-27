Woman fights back after being grabbed by man on Halifax university campus

Police are investigating after they say a woman was grabbed from behind at a Halifax university.

Halifax Regional Police say at about 12:45 a.m. Monday they were called to Mount Saint Vincent University about a woman being grabbed in a parking area behind the Birch Residences about 15 minutes earlier.

Police say after being grabbed, the woman fought back and hit the suspect, before running to safety.

In an interview, spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said it was the victim who contacted police.

“We had dogs out searching, but they were unable to pick up the scent," she said of the suspect, who fled the scene.

There is a limited description of the suspect – a white man wearing a dark gray sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes.

“It’s always disconcerting when anything like this happens,” McIsaac said. “We don’t know what the suspects motive was.”