Woman fights back after being grabbed by man on Halifax university campus
Halifax Regional Police say the early-morning incident took place at Mount Saint Vincent University.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after they say a woman was grabbed from behind at a Halifax university.
Halifax Regional Police say at about 12:45 a.m. Monday they were called to Mount Saint Vincent University about a woman being grabbed in a parking area behind the Birch Residences about 15 minutes earlier.
Police say after being grabbed, the woman fought back and hit the suspect, before running to safety.
In an interview, spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said it was the victim who contacted police.
“We had dogs out searching, but they were unable to pick up the scent," she said of the suspect, who fled the scene.
There is a limited description of the suspect – a white man wearing a dark gray sweater, dark blue jeans and white VANS running shoes.
“It’s always disconcerting when anything like this happens,” McIsaac said. “We don’t know what the suspects motive was.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. -
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Say cheese: Halifax to consider red light cameras, speed radar at intersections
-
Zuck and cover: Is CEO Mark Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix the Facebook crisis?
-
Prince toxicology report shows level of fentanyl in his body was 'exceedingly high'