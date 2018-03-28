Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget

The municipality’s budget for the coming year is all but set in stone after a vote by Halifax regional councillors.

Council’s budget committee met on Wednesday to squeeze in some last minute additions to the budget and figure out how to pay for them before staff put it together for a final vote next month.

Here are five things you need to know about it.

Ferry stays frequent

Halifax Transit’s ferry service across the harbour will remain frequent for at least another year.

Councillors voted to take $550,000 out of the municipality’s contingency reserve fund – its savings account, in household terms – to pay for a continuation of 15-minute service through the day and half-hour service at night.

That service was implemented during the Big Lift project on the Macdonald Bridge, and Coun. Sam Austin argued it’s resulted in higher ridership and more revenue for the ferry.

It’s only a pilot project for now; council will reassess before next year’s budget process.

Mountie budget mounting

Councillors approved a request from Halifax District RCMP for six new officers in the municipality after the federal police force cited increased pressure from marijuana legalization and outlaw motorcycle gangs.

The RCMP will start hiring the new officers in the coming year, and then hire the rest next year.

The cost works out to $225,000 in the 2018/2019 budget year, meaning an increase of 89 cents to the average property tax bill.

Next year, the cost will rise to $877,890.

A few councillors were lukewarm to the idea until they met in camera (in private) for a few minutes, citing “public safety” as the reason for secrecy.

The motion passed just after the meeting went public again.

Firefighter funding punted

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency will keep spending money it hasn’t budgeted for at least another year.

Councillors considered adding a total of $840,000 to the budget for the firefighters’ training materials and courses, uniforms for recruits and “logistics cost pressures.”

The fire service has been spending that money for years without putting it in the budget, by either taking it from other programs or running a deficit.

If councillors had voted to properly budget the three separate requests it would’ve meant an increase of $3.32 to the average tax bill.

Deputy Mayor Waye Mason vowed that this would be the last year it was done this way, and councillors voted to look at the issue as part of next year’s budget.

Study to look at lake’s lousy water quality

Councillors voted to fund a study of why Lake Banook, home to the dirtiest beach in HRM according to Metro’s analysis last summer, is so dirty.

The pollution control study for Lake Banook, also home to a world-class canoe and kayak facility, will look at why water quality is so poor in the lake.

Metro’s analysis of all municipal beach closures last summer showed that Lake Banook was by far the worst offender – closed a total of more than 30 days over the season.

The money for the study will come out of the municipality’s contingency reserve.

What does it mean come tax time?

Property taxes are on the way up after council’s discussion on Wednesday – and the municipality’s piggy bank is taking a hit too.

The aforementioned increase to RCMP staffing means an extra 89 cents on the average tax bill, and another vote to put an extra $60,000 into rural transit means an extra 24 cents.

Those two increases, paired with the $36 increase councillors approved in December, mean the average property bill will increase by $37.13 – 1.975 per cent.