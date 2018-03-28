News / Halifax

Halifax police say Corvette stolen from underground parking garage

Halifax Regional Police say they are looking for two men who are accused of taking a 1989 Corvette almost a month ago.

Handout / Halifax Regional Police.

Police are asking the public for help in finding two car thieves that are accused of stealing a 1989 Corvette.

On March 6, around 3 a.m., police say two men stole the car from an underground parking garage on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth.

The Chevrolet Corvette is a black convertible with a white top and had an Ontario licence on it when it was stolen.

Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5016 or reach out to Crime Stoppers

