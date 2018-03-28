'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack

Gabrielle Chapman understandably feels uneasy walking in the parking lot of where she was attacked this week.

But the Mount Saint Vincent University student is hopeful the horror she went through will lead to change and better on-campus security.

“I love the school, but I won’t be traveling the campus at night anymore,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

Chapman said she was outside her campus residence for about five minutes to get some air shortly after midnight on Monday. She was heading back to the stairs that lead her to residence building when she was suddenly attacked.

A man grabbed her arms from behind, pinning them to her side. Chapman said she could barely move.

She then dropped to her knees, elbowed him and screamed.

The attacker took off in the opposite direction.

"I don't think the reason he let me go was because I fought back,” she said, still somewhat shaken from what happened to her. “We were close enough to the (residence), where blinds were open and lights on. I was only lucky because of this. If I was any further, I don't think I would have been able to get away."

Police responded with a K9 team but were unable to locate the male attacker. There have been no arrests.

The incident was made public by police the next day and the university issued a letter to students on Tuesday, mentioning walking with others or calling security if alone as possible safety precautions.

“We have a multi-year security plan,” said Brian Jessop, the university’s vice president of administration, in a Wednesday interview with Metro about the incident.

The security plan includes more on-campus cameras, he noted.

“Currently there are 300, but the plan will add 25 more,” he said. “We really want to focus on what we can do to assist students. I think my, the university’s and the students focus are coming up with opportunities to make the campus safer.”

Chapman wasn’t happy about the letter sent out by the school and made her feelings known in a Facebook post. She met with university officials Wednesday afternoon to discuss better on-campus security.

Her ideas include better lighting, more cameras, a self-defense class and a security survey for students.

She left the meeting feeling hopeful.

“I think they believe they are doing the best they can with some things,” Chapman said. “I don’t necessarily agree but I feel like they might take some of my suggestions.”

As for how she’s doing, and coping with the scary incident, she believes she will get through it.