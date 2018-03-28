Landlords in Nova Scotia should be able to ban smoking marijuana in apartments: poll

A new poll suggest Nova Scotians are OK with landlords changing lease agreements in order to ban smoking legalized marijuana in their buildings.

According to the survey conducted by Halifax-based Corporate Research Associates Inc., 73 per cent of Nova Scotians support giving landlords the power to change lease agreements if they want a ban.

Support in Newfoundland and Labrador is at 74 per cent, with Prince Edward Island at 72 per cent, and New Brunswick at 68 per cent.

Across Atlantic Canada, levels of support are elevated among residents with higher household incomes, and those with higher levels of education, the release from CRA said.

According to the press release, agreements currently in place don’t mention marijuana, since it isn’t legal yet.

About one quarter of participants in the survey said they didn’t want to give landlords the ability to alter lease agreements.

These results are part of the CRA Atlantic Quarterly, an independent, quarterly telephone survey of Atlantic Canadians, and are based on a telephone sample of 1,501 adult Atlantic Canadians, from Feb 1 to 28,