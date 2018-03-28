Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police

The need for speed has cost someone again.

Police in Nova Scotia say they have charged the driver of a vehicle passing in the opposing lane of Highway 103 and going more than 75 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

The RCMP say the vehicle was stopped at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday in the community of Martin’s River.

The posted speed limit on the section of highway was 100 km/h and police say they caught the driver going 176 km/h while passing on a double-sided line.

A 44-year-old man from Hebb’s Cross, Lunenburg Co. has been charged with stunting and driving while suspended.