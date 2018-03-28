Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
The man was also behind the wheel with a suspended licence, the RCMP say.
The need for speed has cost someone again.
Police in Nova Scotia say they have charged the driver of a vehicle passing in the opposing lane of Highway 103 and going more than 75 kilometres over the posted speed limit.
The RCMP say the vehicle was stopped at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday in the community of Martin’s River.
The posted speed limit on the section of highway was 100 km/h and police say they caught the driver going 176 km/h while passing on a double-sided line.
A 44-year-old man from Hebb’s Cross, Lunenburg Co. has been charged with stunting and driving while suspended.
His vehicle now been seized and police say he’s facing a fine for stunting of $2,422.50.
