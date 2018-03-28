New proposed 'public space' on Halifax waterfront to include Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, NSCAD

The province says a new cultural hub for the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and NSCAD University is being planned on the Halifax waterfront.

This spring, the provincial government, NSCAD, the art gallery, and the Waterfront Development Corporation will work to develop a business plan for a “new public space” on the waterfront, a release said on Wednesday from the province.

“A new cultural hub will serve as a dynamic and iconic new space for the gallery, while inspiring future artists through education and programming, and serving as a place for Nova Scotians and visitors alike to gather and be inspired for generations to come,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, in a statement.

The space will house NSCAD facilities as well as the provincial art gallery.

In the coming weeks, the coalition will be seeking proposals on developing a project proposal covering curatorial development, costing, and the planning of public space.

The hope is to complete the proposal by this fall, the release said.

In 2016, Lord Cultural Resources was hired by the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia to see how feasible a space including NSCAD and the art gallery would be.

The Lord Report, which came out this year, said both entities have had to endure “expensive” and “inadequate” buildings in which to operate.