Three teens charged after two people pepper sprayed following verbal exchange
RCMP say three males from Cape Breton were arrested and have been released on strict conditions.
Police say three teens in Nova Scotia are facing charges after a verbal argument resulted in two people being pepper sprayed.
The RCMP in Antigonish say the incident happened on March 24 on Notre Dame Avenue.
Police say both victims were treated in hospital and later released.
Three male suspects – all from Cape Breton - have been arrested are now facing charges.
A 16-year-old is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, a 17-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and an 18-year-old is charged with a single count of assault.
All three have been released from police custody under strict conditions.
