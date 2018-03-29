Dartmouth rocker Joel Plaskett helps pen song in support of Black janitors

When Joel Plaskett went in support of a rally for let go Black janitors in downtown Halifax this week, he felt inspired.

Soon after, the Dartmouth rocker was introduced to union activist Lynn Jones, who jokingly asked him if they could sing together.

The JUNO award winner loved the unexpected request. In fact, about 24 hours later, he and his father Bill met with Jones and the trio got down to work.

“We got together on Tuesday at Lynn’s home and began to write a song,” Plaskett said in an interview on Thursday.

Plaskett preformed the new song Heading in the Right Direction outside Founders Square with his father and Jones in front of about 60 people during the lunch hour Thursday.

The song talks about racism, something seven Black GDI Integrated Facility Service workers say they experienced when Deep Down Cleaning took over the contract for Armour Group at Founders Square and they were not offered jobs.

The only laid off white worker was hired by Deep Down Cleaning.

The workers say they were then immediately fired because they were planning to file a human rights complaint based on allegations of racial discrimination.

A spokesperson for Armour Group said this week that their contract with GDI was terminated due to poor cleaning services. The company noted they would continue to pay the janitors through March 31.

At Thursday's rally in support of the Black janitors, dozens of people hoisted signs reading “Black Workers Matter” and chants of “Justice for Janitors” echoed down the street.

Darius Mirshahi, organizer for the Justice for Janitors movement, said Thursday the workers laid off have been rehired by GDI and will be relocated to other spaces for work, but he said Armour Group and Deep Down Cleaning are not off the hook.

“We want a formal apology for what has happened," he said.

The workers have also filed a human rights complaint against Armour Group.

Mirishahi said Armour Group and Deep Down Cleaning need to practice what he said other organizations do and rehire unionized workers when a contract is taken over.