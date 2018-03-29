Fired black janitors get new jobs, song of support from Joel Plaskett

HALIFAX — A group of black janitors who were fired after they claimed they were victims of racial discrimination have found new jobs, but supporters continue to draw attention to their situation.

Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett performed at a rally outside the Founders Square office building Thursday protesting the treatment of the black cleaners and calling for fairness for all workers.

He says he was inspired by speakers at a rally on Monday and decided to write a song with his father, Bill, and community leader Lynn Jones to support the janitors.

The black cleaners were fired and banned from the downtown office building last week after they announced plans to file a complaint with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission accusing the property manager and an incoming contractor of racial discrimination.

They say one white cleaner, of the eight non-supervisory cleaners, was offered a job under a new cleaning contract, while the workers of African descent were set to lose their jobs at the end of the month.

The workers and their supporters have picketed outside the building twice a day this week, chanting "justice for janitors" and waving placards that said "black workers matter."

Armour Group, the property manager of the historic Hollis Street building, has said it terminated its contract with the cleaning contractor over poor cleaning services.