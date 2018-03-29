Halifax bank worker charged with depositing client's money into her own account

A bank worker in Halifax has been charged with fraud for allegedly taking money from a client and depositing it into her own account.

Halifax Regional Police say on June 23, 2017, they received a report of a fraud that allegedly happened between Nov. 9, 2016 and April 12, 2017 at Manulife Bank on Joseph Howe Drive.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that a bank employee had facilitated unauthorized e-mail money transfers from a client’s account into her personal account removing over $14,000 from the client’s account,” a police statement reads.

Police have charged 40-year-old Gina Martinson of Halifax with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property through crime over $5,000.