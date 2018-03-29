Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Nova Scotia

A lottery ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Nova Scotia.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation has announced that a winning ticket for the seven-figure dollar amount was sold for the Wednesday, March 28th draw in Sydney.

“Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward to collect the prize,” a statement reads.

The winning numbers from the main draw are: 11, 12, 19, 24, 28, 46 and bonus number 39.