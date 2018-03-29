Two men sought after jackets stolen from business on Quinpool Road
Halifax Regional Police say the suspects left in a silver car and the public's help is needed to solve the case.
Police are asking for the public's help after two people broke into a business on Quinnpool Road
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of two men breaking into the Trail Shop around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. W
hen inside, police say the suspects stole a number of jackets.
Police describe both suspects as white men in their mid 20s to early 30s, and both were dressed in a black Canada Goose jackets with fur trimmed hoods.
One may have also had a reddish or blonde-coloured beard.
They were last seen leaving in a silver Hyundai Elantra on Preston Street, police also note.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
