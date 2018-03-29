Two men sought after jackets stolen from business on Quinpool Road

Police are asking for the public's help after two people broke into a business on Quinnpool Road

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of two men breaking into the Trail Shop around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. W

hen inside, police say the suspects stole a number of jackets.

Police describe both suspects as white men in their mid 20s to early 30s, and both were dressed in a black Canada Goose jackets with fur trimmed hoods.

One may have also had a reddish or blonde-coloured beard.

They were last seen leaving in a silver Hyundai Elantra on Preston Street, police also note.