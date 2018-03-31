Man, woman facing charges after serious assault in Nova Scotia

Two people are facing charges after a serious assault in Nova Scotia resulted in a man being airlifted to a Halifax hospital.

The RCMP say the assault happened in the community of Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton early Friday morning at a home on Castle Bay Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, then flown to the QEII hospital in Halifax with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Eskasoni, are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to a RCMP release.