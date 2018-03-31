Man, woman facing charges after serious assault in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say the victim was flown to the QEII hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.
Two people are facing charges after a serious assault in Nova Scotia resulted in a man being airlifted to a Halifax hospital.
The RCMP say the assault happened in the community of Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton early Friday morning at a home on Castle Bay Road.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, then flown to the QEII hospital in Halifax with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Eskasoni, are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, according to a RCMP release.
Police don’t give an age for the victim but say all three people are known to each other.
