RCMP nab suspect after sharing images of red vehicle used after armed robbery

TRURO, N.S. — Police say photos they posted on social media helped them make an arrest in an alleged armed holdup in central Nova Scotia.

The images posted by the RCMP show a red sedan two suspects are accused of driving after the March 21 incident, in which a person was allegedly robbed in Valley, N.S., a small community about eight kilometres east of Truro.

Police say the alleged victim was struck with a firearm and sustained minor injuries before the suspects left the scene, though officers declined to provide a more precise description of the circumstances of the incident.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Andrew Joyce says the images of the four-door compact sedan on Friday were shared more than 350 times on Facebook, bringing a flow of public information about the case.

A 20-year-old man from Bass River was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on June 13, with police saying he had yet to be charged.