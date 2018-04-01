Masked pair wanted as fire extinguisher used during Halifax mall vandalism
Halifax Regional Police say two people sprayed the fire extinguisher and used it to break a store display.
Police say two people have vandalized the inside of a Halifax mall by using a fire extinguisher and breaking a glass display.
Halifax Regional Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday officers were called to Park Lane Mall on Spring Garden Road after security reported a man being inside and trying to smash windows with a fire extinguisher.
“Further investigation revealed that two parties had discharged the fire extinguisher and then proceeded to break a glass display at one of the businesses and remove items,” a police release stated.
Both individuals were wearing masks, with one dressed in all black and the other sporting a black and white plaid hoodie.
Police say it’s not known what was taken from the display.
