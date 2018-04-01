Police seek information on suspicious death in Millbrook, N.S.
MILLBROOK, N.S. — Police are seeking information about a suspicious death in Millbrook, N.S.
Millbrook RCMP responded to a 911 call overnight that said a 46-year-old man was not breathing.
Police didn't identify the victim or say what the time the call was placed.
The investigation, led by the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, is ongoing.
Cpl. Andrew Joyce says more information will be released as soon as it's available.