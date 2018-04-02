Metro News is changing with a new depth of coverage

The voice of Halifax is getting louder.

At a time when many publishers are scaling back, Torstar – the company that owns Metro News – has added reporters across the country.

This isn’t just good news for Metro, with more journalists to cover our cities; it’s also good news for anyone concerned about the future for trusted news.

The new reporters are added to our newsrooms in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to help boost the local coverage in those cities. In Halifax, we are the city’s most-read newspaper and have a team that already maximizes our local reporting, and now we’ll reap the benefit of the 20 new contributors for national and feature stories.

This investment in journalism comes in tandem with changes to Metro Halifax and a new local home online, backed by one of the country’s most trusted national news sites.

The result is a new local hub on thestar.com that will feature news from Halifax and the region along with the investigations, columns, national and international news for which thestar.com is known.

TheStar Halifax site will launch on April 10, with more local stories covered by the journalists who live here. Visitors to metronews.ca will be directed to the Halifax-specific version of thestar.com and we will stop publishing stories on the Metro app.

The newspaper, which will also benefit from our expanded national newsroom and our deeper content on the website, is being redesigned as StarMetro Halifax.

In addition to a refreshed layout, readers will find stories that dig deeper.

Investigations will play a large role. The newsrooms across Canada will use their combined might not only to cover the news, but to uncover it.

This investigative zeal is a shared trait with our Halifax newsroom, one we can expand on now with our enhanced news team.

Readers can get a sneak peek of the newspaper’s redesign in their Metro Halifax on Monday, April 9.

The new StarMetro Halifax will be on the street Tuesday, April 10, when our new site also launches. Get ready to bookmark TheStar Halifax site on April 10.