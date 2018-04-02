Human remains found after house fire in Nova Scotia

Police in Nova Scotia say one person is dead after a house fire on Monday morning.

A news release said Colchester RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters from multiple departments, were called to a fire at a home on Heritage Lane in Shubenacadie East at about 9 a.m.

Before first responders arrived, a civilian tried to go into the home but was pushed back by flames and smoke, RCMP said.

Investigators found human remains in the house, but the news release did not specifify the age or gender of the victim.