Kevin Hart coming to Halifax this spring
The comedian will stop in Halifax this May as part of his latest tour, and tickets go on sale this week.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Kevin Hart is coming to Halifax as part of his Irresponsible Tour.
On Monday morning, the Scotiabank Centre announced that Hart will perform at the venue on May 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday at noon through the Ticket Atlantic box office, ticketatlantic.com, or evenko.ca.
Prices start at $76.25 with VIP packages climbing to $850.
The Philadelphia-born comedian started his career by winning amateur comedy competitions in clubs throughout New England. In 2001 Hart was cast for a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared. He then went on to star in films like Ride Along (2014), Central Intelligence (2016) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017).