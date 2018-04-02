Kevin Hart coming to Halifax this spring

Kevin Hart is coming to Halifax as part of his Irresponsible Tour.

On Monday morning, the Scotiabank Centre announced that Hart will perform at the venue on May 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday at noon through the Ticket Atlantic box office, ticketatlantic.com, or evenko.ca.

Prices start at $76.25 with VIP packages climbing to $850.