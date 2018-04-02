Man faces more than 20 charges after wild crime spree in Nova Scotia

A 29-year-old man is facing close to two dozen charges in connection to what police call a wild crime spree in Chester.

Just after midnight on Sunday, the RCMP in Lunenburg County say people in a home on Stanford Lake Road were confronted by a man attempting to break in to their house.

The suspect fled the scene, but police believe he was trying to light the home on fire.

A short time later, a detached garage on a neighbouring property was engulfed in flames and police forced their way into the house beside to make sure no one was inside.

Police say the garage eventually collapsed, falling close to officers, and forcing them out of the home.

If that wasn't enough, police soon located a vehicle off the road and determined it was connected to the break and enter, and arson.

Another 911 call also came in about a man attempting to break into a home on nearby Highway 3. The accused in that case ran into the woods after being confronted by the people inside.

About an hour later, officers received yet another 911 call of a man who had broken into a home on Mallard Lane.

When police arrived, they say a man attempting to run away with stolen items. Police say he resisted arrest, and had also tried to start a fire inside the home.

David Douglas Smith of Simms Settlement has been charged with 21 offences including: four counts of break and enter, arson endangering life, two counts of arson, assault with a weapon, assault of police officers, resisting arrest and uttering threats to police.

Smith is due in court on Tuesday.