Mounties charge Nova Scotia man with second-degree murder

MILLBROOK, N.S. — Two people are facing charges after an alleged murder north of Halifax.

The RCMP confirmed Monday that the suspicious death of a 46-year-old man in Millbrook First Nation on Sunday was a homicide.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 3:30 a.m. on April 1 from Willow St., where the victim was found.

He was pronounced dead in hospital, but police have yet to release his name.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy, a 25-year-old man from Millbrook, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Grace Marie Scott, a 35-year-old woman from Truro, N.S., has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.