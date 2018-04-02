News / Halifax

Propane tanker truck overturns on Nova Scotia highway

The RCMP say the truck was carrying a full load and crashed on Highway 103.

A propane tanker has overturned on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, the RCMP say they received a 911 call about fully loaded propane taker overturning in the community of Granite Village.

In a release, the RCMP says there have been no injuries and no sign of a propane leak.

That said, traffic was being rerouted to either Liverpool or Shelburne to access Highway 101.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

