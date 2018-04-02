Two charged in Nova Scotia murder case after man found not breathing

Two people are facing charges in a weekend homicide.

RCMP in Nova Scotia released a statement Monday saying a 46-year-old man was found not breathing in the early morning hours of April 1 in Millbrook First Nation near Truro.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy, a 25-year-old man from Millbrook, was arrested that same day and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Grace Marie Scott, a 35-year-old woman from Truro, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both remain in custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Tuesday.

Police don’t believe this was a random act. The victim's name hasn't been released by police.