Hammonds Plains man charged after fatal collision last fall

Police have announced charges against a young man from Hammonds Plans after a fatal collision last year.

In a news release on Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death after a collision that killed a 17-year-old boy on Oct. 13, 2017.

The collision happened on Rochester Drive in Hammonds Plains at about 9:15 a.m.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver lost control and the vehicle “overturned into a ditch adjacent to the roadway,” RCMP said at the time.

RCMP have not named the man charged. He was 17 years old at the time of the collision, and was arrested at the scene and then released without charges.

He’s also been charged with operating a vehicle without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

The victim was a student at Charles P. Allen High School.

In a message to parents in October, Charles P. Allen High School principal Stephanie Bird wrote that school counsellors and psychologists were being made available to students.

"Our staff and students are deeply saddened by his death, and we wish to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family," she wrote in the letter.

"Please be prepared to allow your child to express his/her thoughts and feelings or to discuss this loss with you."