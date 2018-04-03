Man set to stand trial in death of popular Halifax yoga instructor two years ago

HALIFAX — A trial is set to begin today for a man accused in the death of a popular yoga instructor who was found dead in her Halifax home more than two years ago.

Nicholas Jordan Butcher is expected to face a jury trial in the death of his former partner, 32-year-old Kristin Johnston.

She was found dead on March 26, 2016, at her Oceanview Drive home in Halifax's Purcells Cove district.

Police have said Butcher, who is charged with second-degree murder, was in a "domestic relationship'' with Johnston.

Johnston opened a Bikram yoga studio in downtown Halifax, gaining a reputation as a kind and determined businesswoman with what friends described as a "magnetic'' personality.

Butcher, in his mid-30s, is being represented by lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes, while Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.