Nova Scotia still far behind in wait times for hip, knee surgeries: auditor

HALIFAX — A new report says Nova Scotia's largest health authority has failed to implement recommendations from the province's auditor general that go back to 2014.

Auditor general Michael Pickup says in a follow-up report issued today that the Nova Scotia Health Authority has a completion rate of 44 per cent from two 2014 audits.

He says the authority has not satisfied five of seven commitments dealing with surgical wait time reporting and operating room usage, noting that wait times for hip and knee replacements far exceed the national benchmark.

But, Pickup says the government overall is doing well in implementing recommendations from previous audits in 2014 and 2015.

He says the province has an overall completion rate of 75 per cent — its highest yet and an improvement from its 53 per cent rating in 2014.