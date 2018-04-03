Police asking for public's help as they investigate suspicious Middle Sackville fire
The fire occurred over the weekend and caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.
Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a suspicious fire in Middle Sackville that caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.
In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said they were notified of a suspicious fire that occurred prior to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at a construction site on Executive Drive in Middle Sackville.
Police said the suspect or suspects appear to have set a fire that destroyed a temporary power meter, a portable toilet and a pile of lumber.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902 490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.