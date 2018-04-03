Police asking for public's help as they investigate suspicious Middle Sackville fire

Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a suspicious fire in Middle Sackville that caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said they were notified of a suspicious fire that occurred prior to 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at a construction site on Executive Drive in Middle Sackville.

Police said the suspect or suspects appear to have set a fire that destroyed a temporary power meter, a portable toilet and a pile of lumber.

Damage is estimated at more than $2,000.