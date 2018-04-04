Complaints dismissed against Judge Gregory Lenehan: 'He prides himself in his sense of fairness'

A review committee has dismissed all complaints against Judge Gregory Lenehan, saying that although his verdict acquitting a Halifax taxi driver of sexual assault was overturned there’s no evidence of “bias” or judicial misconduct.

Chair of the Judicial Council, Chief Justice Michael MacDonald, announced in a release Wednesday that the independent committee appointed last year has dismissed all complaints.

The 45-page decision says the council received 121 written complaints between March and May 2017, mostly focused on Lenehan’s comments and decision rendered on March 1, 2017 acquitting Bassam Al-Rawi of sexual assaulting a young woman in his cab.

The acquittal sparked an immediate public backlash and gained national attention, also resulting in a protest in downtown Halifax.

Many of the complainants were critical of Lenehan’s comment of “Clearly, a drunk can consent,” which he used when “describing matters involving capacity to consent while intoxicated.” However, a number of complainants also referenced prior decisions and referred to what they saw as a pattern of behaviour reflecting gender bias in his decisions.

“These complaints essentially alleged that Judge Lenehan was out of touch with female victims of sexual assault,” the review said.

The review committee’s role was to investigate whether the allegations could “objectively amount to findings of judicial misconduct that warrant a formal hearing,” but not whether Lenehan’s verdict was correct as that’s the job of the Court of Appeal.

That court ruled Lenehan had erred in law in his verdict, and ordered a new sexual assault trial.

“The Committee can understand why many members of the public found the reported aspects of the case to be of sufficient concern to file complaints, given the current context of sexual assault awareness,” the decision said.

Their role was to answer whether Lenehan’s conduct could “be found to be so seriously contrary to the impartiality, integrity and independence of the judiciary that it has undermined the public’s confidence in the ability of the judge to perform the duties of office, or in the administration of justice generally, and that it warrants a disposition other than dismissal of the complaints in order to restore that confidence?”

In meeting with the committee, Lenehan - both on his own and through his counsel - talked about the “personal impact of the various complaints and protests” that came after the Al-Rawi verdict.

“As a result of receiving many concerning phone calls he had to change his telephone number. Protesters attended outside the courthouse, some with signs containing entirely inappropriate personal messages. Family members were subjected to a number of difficult comments. Through it all, given his position as a judge, he was unable to publicly respond in any way to the concerns levied against him. He found the situation particularly upsetting in light of what he describes as his approach in every case of treating alleged victims with respect and dignity,” the decision said.

Lenehan also referenced a folder he had while acting as a Crown Attorney for 21 years, which contained “numerous thank you notes from various complainants and victims of sexual assault for the approach he had taken to their cases. He prides himself in his sense of fairness.”

Since the complaints referenced a “track record,” the committee reviewed not only the Al-Rawi case but also: an incident where Lenehan asked a breast-feeding mother to leave his courtroom in 2015 citing disruption; a March 20, 2012 decision where Lenehan sentenced a man convicted of sexually assaulting his teenage step-daughter to 2 years less a day served as a conditional sentence through house arrest; and the sentencing of youths in 2014 and 2015 around a “well known and tragic” child pornography case which references the teens charged in the Rehtaeh Parsons case.

The Committee said after weighing all cases, a holistic reading of the Al-Rawi trial transcript and decision, and Lenehan interview, they believe “he was focused on the presumption of innocence and the requisite standard of proof. While he committed errors of law as found by the Court of Appeal, and could have more carefully reflected his reasons, the Committee could not find evidence to attribute the Judge’s approach to bias.”

Since rendering the Al-Rawi decision, Lenehan has continued to hear cases of sexual assault. He said he has not been asked by any party to recuse himself from such cases.