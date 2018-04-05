‘A chance to stay together:’ New IWK neonatal unit in Halifax focuses on individual rooms

Sullivan White broke through his amniotic sac twelve weeks into his development - putting him, his twin brother Duncan, and their mother Lori Robinson at risk of infection.

Robinson was living in Prince Edward Island, and said in an interview Wednesday that the province didn’t have the health care services to help with such a difficult pregnancy.

She and her partner Thomas White were transferred to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax and admitted on Dec. 20. The family spent Christmas and New Years in the hospital, White said.

On Jan. 20 the twins were born, 28 weeks into Robinson’s pregnancy. Sullivan was given horrible odds.

“We were told he had a 10 per cent chance of survival,” White said. “(Sullivan) grabbed that 10 per cent and never looked back.”

Robinson and White say the nurses, staff and services at the IWK are incredible, but the redevelopment of the North Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) stands to make the hospital even better for families going through a difficult time.

The NICU is moving away from open-bay care sites where multiple babies and mothers recover in one room and lighting, sound and privacy is not regulated individually. The conversion to single-family rooms allows for a more intimate environment for families.

NICU staff said they got the idea visiting Norway and seeing the way the system positively affected how families bond through traumatic experiences.

Tanya Bishop is the operations manager for the NICU. She walked through the bright hallways of the new unit on Wednesday, displaying the features of each room.

“There are 19 private rooms. Sixteen are single rooms, two twin rooms and a triplet room,” Bishop said.

“There is a bathroom in every room, there are double beds. The front door slides closed for more privacy for the family.”

There is also a monitoring window that can be looked through, or blocked, based on settings, Bishop said.

“Each room has a breast milk or other milk fridge,” she added.

There are incubators and chairs, things all individualized to help assist a family in their babies’ care, as well as a piece of art in every room.

Bishop lifted the picture of a beach to expose hidden access to medical air, oxygen, suction, power and data lines. She flicked a light that brought a tile on the roof to life, filling it with blue sky and clouds that moved slowly.

“It’s a way for people not to feel cooped up and isolated. Our average length of stay is two weeks, but there are times it can get up to six months,” Bishop said.

The new NICU North officially opens on April 11.

Dr. Krista Jangaard, interim CEO of the IWK, hopes to convert the South NICU to single-family rooms eventually, she said.

Robinson got a chance to enjoy the privacy of a single-family room before the official launch.

She sat with Duncan on her chest, who at 75 days old was tiny and balled up sleeping peacefully.

“He was discharged on Saturday,” Robinson said, smiling.

White thinks the new area will allow loved ones from out of province to save on costs at a vulnerable time, because the older open-bay unit only has six rooms for families to use.

“It gives families a chance to stay together. It is a safe place to stay. It is going to take a huge financial burden off families who may not have the money to pay for a hotel for an extended period,” White said.

White added he hopes the family can get out of the IWK in a couple weeks or so, as Sullivan is still being treated in the NICU South.