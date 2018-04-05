Halifax Mooseheads win bid to host 2019 Memorial Cup at Scotiabank Centre
This will mark the second time the city has hosted the biggest event in Canadian junior hockey. The last time came in 2000.
The Halifax Mooseheads have secured a chance to once again win the top prize in Canadian junior hockey, and this time on home ice.
The Canadian Hockey League announced on Thursday Halifax as the home of the 2019 Memorial Cup tournament after competing with the Moncton Wildcats for hosting rights.
The four-team tournament features the winner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey league and the host team.
Halifax previously hosted the event in 2000, losing in the semi-final to the Barrie Colts.
The Mooseheads won its first Memorial Cup in 2013 in Saskatoon, Sask.
The 2019 tournament will run May 17-26.
More to come.
