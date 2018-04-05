Student hospitalized after fight at Bedford high school

A teen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a fight at a high school in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 17-year-old boy after an altercation at C.P. Allen High School on Thursday.

At 1 p.m., police said they responded to the school at 200 Innovation Drive for a report of a student who had been assaulted by a fellow student.

Police said at the scene they located a 17-year-old boy who had a head injury. The teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Police said the two students know each other.