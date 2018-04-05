News / Halifax

Student hospitalized after fight at Bedford high school

A 17-year-old boy was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation at C.P. Allen High School.

Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford

Metro file

Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford

A teen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a fight at a high school in Bedford.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 17-year-old boy after an altercation at C.P. Allen High School on Thursday.

At 1 p.m., police said they responded to the school at 200 Innovation Drive for a report of a student who had been assaulted by a fellow student.

Police said at the scene they located a 17-year-old boy who had a head injury. The teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

Police said the two students know each other.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular