Significant snow possible as strengthening storm sets sights on Nova Scotia

Winter isn’t done with us just yet, it seems.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a snowstorm possibly hitting the province on Sunday.

The statement says a low pressure system developing near Cape Hatteras Saturday night is becoming stronger than first thought, and is expected to bring snow to the province on Sunday.

“At this time it appears the heaviest snow amounts will fall over the central, northern and western mainland, with the eastern mainland and Cape Breton more likely to receive some snow then a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain and possibly rain,” the statement issued at 4 p.m. Friday reads.

Environment Canada does note there is a lot of uncertainty about the system and more will be known as the system moves closer to Nova Scotia.