Montreal family donates $10 million to St. Francis Xavier University

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Amelia and Lino Saputo have donated $10 million to St. Francis Xavier University to aid the school's ongoing efforts to create a hub for community health and wellness.

The school announced Friday the money will go towards revitalizing the Oland Centre, which will become the Amelia and Lino Saputo Centre for Healthy Living.

The Saputos, who hail from Montreal, own a dairy company and rank among the 25 richest families in Canada.

Their son is a fourth-year business student at the university, and Amelia said that he "felt welcomed at St. FX from the very beginning."

The donation is the largest single gift to the school in its 165-year history.