Can’t afford to live without you: Rent a crucial factor in many young relationships

Annette Jones* knew she and her boyfriend of two years weren’t going to last.

She’d been unhappy for months, and he was withdrawn. But they shared a large social circle. And she cared deeply for him. She also couldn’t afford to leave.

The 30-year-old from Kanata works in the service industry and doesn’t make much money. She didn’t have much in the way of savings. She worried about making rent on a place on her own. In short, she was too broke to break up. As the months dragged, she grew bitter and depressed.

“It made me feel helpless - like I was stuck, like I had no autonomy,” she says.

The pair did eventually break up, though Jones says the relationship probably lasted six months too long.

“I think we both just sort of ignored the issue because he was also aware that my financial situation would put me in a rough place,” she says. She stayed with friends for a few weeks, and her ex helped her cover first and last month’s rent when she found an inexpensive place to live. But she had to dip into her credit, which stressed her out further.

She isn’t alone: a recent study from TD Canada found half of millennials and gen-Xers who were divorced or separated were not financially prepared to live life solo, while another 23 percent delayed a breakup because of unexpected costs.

While millennials in particular are delaying marriage, generally (average age of marriage is 31 for men, 28 for women, according to Statistics Canada), opting instead for common law partnerships (the number of common law relationships grew 16% between 2006 and 2011, according to the most recent census), breakups remain an inevitability, though there are few stats tracking decoupling.

But with generally lower wages, and with high cost of living in certain cities (such as Toronto and Vancouver), it can put a huge financial strain on couples – particularly those with young children, says Shelley Smith, a financial planner with TD.

“Breaking up is so, so stressful,” she says. Pre-planning is the key to alleviating this stress. While no one plans for a breakup, it’s important for couples to come up with contingencies, such as separate savings that both parties contribute equally to, she says. However you save money, it should leave each party in a position to manage finances solo short-term should something catastrophic (such as a breakup, or worse, death) happen.

Financial autonomy is the key for any relationship, says Shannon Lee Simmons, a financial planner and owner of New School of Finance. It’s not about financial independence, she says, rather both partners need to know what’s happening with the money.

“I’ve seen a lot of time where one person is the financial quarterback of the household – they handle all the finances – and then [the couple] gets divorced and that can be a huge smack in the face for someone who’s been hand-off,” she says. “It’s not even just divorce – what if someone passes away? Do you know enough about how to take the reins [of the household] and run with it?”

And in the end, it’s never worth staying in a relationship over money fears: while it can be stressful, there’s always a way to manage finances, Simmons says. “Breaks up suck – they’re hard on everyone, but they’re often necessary and people do pop up on the other side okay.”