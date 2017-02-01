150 postcards, 150 ways of looking at Canada: February
Every day until July 1st, Metro will feature a favourite photo from a reader
Each day until July 1, 2017 – Canada's 150th birthday – Metro will feature one reader’s postcard in our editions across the country, on Metronews.ca and our 150postcards Instagram page. You can get involved by sending us a photo of your favourite place in Canada along with 25 to 50 words about why that place is special to you. You can email us at scene@metronews.ca or post to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #150postcards.
Check back every day in February to see the sweet, funny and touching postcards we get this month.
February 1
Postcard No. 1: 'I took this photo at #LonsdaleQuay, North Vancouver, B.C., seeing Downtown #Vancouver on Christmas Day in 1987. I was there with my husband on our honeymoon, and we went back to Japan the next day without expecting we would come to Canada 24 years later.' - Mayumi Higuchi #150postcards @metronewsca