Greening project in Sandy Hill back on track

A project to rid Sandy Hill of some of its pavement is back on this fall.

The Sandy Hill Tree Group is working with the city’s Neighbourhood Connections office on a pilot project that aims to de-pave three city-owned areas along Somerset Street – replacing some existing asphalt with perennials, shrubs and trees.

Sandy Hill Tree group member Sabrina Matthews said the group wants to make the street, which is now a popular cycling and pedestrian route thanks to the Adawe Crossing in Strathcona Park, a beautiful site to see and be.

After a brief hiatus this summer, the project to remove the pavement will move forward starting the week of Sept. 19, when the city will begin to de-pave the areas.

A community-planting event is scheduled for Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. The rain date will be Sept. 25.

Participants are invited to help schlep, plant, mulch and water perennials that will take over the de-paved areas, said Matthews.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, and fun to garden in public together,” Matthews said. “I think it will be so much fun to work together and create something together.”

Matthews added that although the project was delayed, the time-out allowed for more interest from the community to get involved.

“We were ready in June, but it’s all right to do it now,” she said. “I like to see it as now there will be the anticipation of watching next spring as it all comes to bloom.”

On the designated planting day, one of the location site’s businesses, Fleur Tea, will be offering free tea and coffee to all volunteers.

Matthews has asked any interested volunteers to contact the tree group at sandyhilltreegroup@gmail.com. Volunteers are asked to bring garden gloves and a trowel, and a spade/wheelbarrow/watering cans if they can.

What was originally submitted as an application to the Community Environmental Project Grants program in the spring of 2015, the request at the time to de-pave the inner boulevard at five sites along Somerset Street East and install landscaping was hand-picked by the connections office to try and do something different because the idea behind the project offers other possibilities across the city.

“It made sense to pick Somerset, as opposed to picking a bunch of small spots throughout Sandy Hill,” Matthews explained.

When the connections office learned of a similar project that takes place in Vancouver — where that city partners with residents to enhance public spaces — Matthews said this helped the city determine how to move forward with the appropriate setbacks from the sidewalks, and suggested successful plantings.

Norma Strachan of the connections office has been working with the Sandy Hill group to help them navigate all the levels of city departments to make the idea go from page to pavement.

Pared-down from five sites to three locations, the three sites are 395 Chaple St., 314 Somerset St. East and 287 Somerset St. East.