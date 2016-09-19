Body found on the shore of the Rideau River

Police have confirmed that a body was found Monday morning on the shore of the Rideau River near the intersection of Rose Street and Cathcart Street.



The discovery was made by a person working to clean up the park at 8:50 a.m.



A section of the waterfront in Bordeleau Park is now taped off. Police have called in the marine and dive team to remove the submerged body from the water.



More to come.