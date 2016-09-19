Chapel Hill North Community Association to host food truck rally

Nothing brings people together like food.

The Chapel Hill North Community Association will host the Forest Valley Food Truck Rally on Oct. 1.

“Everyone loves food trucks, and we just thought it would be a great way to get people together and enjoy some gourmet food,” said community association president Katie Morissette.

The rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Park at 1550 Forest Valley Dr., and include more than just food.

Music, children’s activities and prizes will accompany Angry Dragonz, Bytown Bayou, Lunchbox, Poutine Parlour, Rico Peru, Sula Wok and Cakes for 2 at the event.

Food trucks are trendy right now, and rallies in other parts of the city have been successful, so it was time to bring one to the neighbourhood, Morissette said.

“It’s always been something fun that I’ve enjoyed, and now food truck rallies are becoming more popular,” she said, adding she had a food truck come to cater a late night snack at her own wedding eight years ago. The community association for the area was formed in June 2015, and the executive members became official after the annual general meeting was hosted.

The food truck rally is one of the first large events for the community association.

“I think a lot of people know each other in the community, but we haven’t really had an opportunity to come together in one spot,” Morissette said. “I think it’ll be good for new families that have recently moved into the neighbourhood to come and get to know their neighbours and friends.”

The event will have a charitable aspect, as attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Gloucester Emergency Food Cupboard, as well as any clean plastic tubs with matching lids, such as yogurt containers.

As well, 10 per cent of all proceeds from food sales will be donated to the food cupboard.