Blame storage space issue for Phoenix outage: department

After months of problems, the federal government’s Phoenix pay system experienced an outage Tuesday morning that prevented employees from logging in.

Public servants across all departments were unable to log in to the Compensation Web Application to view their pay information. Wednesday is pay day for federal government workers, prompting concerns from a few people who were trying to access their information Tuesday morning.

“Work to back up data was performed over the weekend and caused a storage space issue, which affected the Phoenix and Pension applications,” said Public Service and Procurement Canada spokeswoman Anne Trépannier.

Trépannier confirmed the system was down for around four hours, but Shared Services Canada began working on a fix immediately after the problem was identified. Both applications are now running normally. Trépannier noted the issue was not with Phoenix, but the servers that provide access to Phoenix.

“As with the operation of any major IT system, occasional interruptions in service are expected,” she said. “This incident will not affect employees scheduled to receive a payment tomorrow.”

The problem-plagued pay system has affected around 80,000 employees – some have been overpaid, some underpaid and some not paid at all.