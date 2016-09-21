Two men wanted on drug and gun charges have been arrested.

They are among the seven people arrested as part of an alleged drug ring Ottawa police uncovered during a three-month investigation.

Police say the drug ring was supplying locations in northern Ontario with drugs from Ottawa and Toronto. Police executed 10 search warrants and seized 10 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, $85,000, 585.5 grams of crack cocaine, 113 grams of MDPV or bath salts, 229 grams of ecstasy, 15.8 grams of cocaine, nine grams of psilocybin and 125.5 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested five people last week, but at the time two others remained at large.

Police say Alan MacDonald was arrested Sunday in Toronto, while Khalilulah Iriken turned himself in to Ottawa police on Tuesday night.

