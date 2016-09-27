Beacon Hill photographer recognized for his work

For his 30th year as a photographer, Mario P. Menard received a pretty good gift.

The Beacon Hill photographer received five photography awards from the 2016 Master Photographers International image challenge.

“I was really pleased with the news,” Menard said. “As I was celebrating my 30th anniversary the timing was pretty good.”

Of the five awards, one in particular is something very few get to take home – the Award of Distinction for his portrait titled, “The Advisor” – a photograph for a client’s business headshot.

“She has plenty of time and experience in the field, so I went for a type lighting that would be more suitable for a black and white photo, I thought the photo turned out really well,” Menard said.

The other four awards he took home were two Prestige Awards for his portraits titled "Old Hollywood" and "Cassandra” and "The Carpenter" received the Achievement Award.

Last, but not least, and what Menard himself said was the icing on the cake – "The Advocate" received Best in Class in Corporate Portrait in the Commercial Category.

Menard said it’s a great honour to be nominated within a class of great photographers from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. He added that without the support from his clients, none of the awards would have been possible.

Menard said submitted photographs on and off throughout the years to the competition, with this being his second year taking home awards for all four of his submissions.

LEARNING TO ADAPT

Being in a business that has been changing rapidly – with darkrooms becoming more and more a thing of the past and everyone with a smart phone now can take on the hobby as photographer, Menard said he has embraced the changes, rather than fight them.

“There are pros and cons with the changes that we have seen with the digital age,” he said. “There are more opportunities, we can manipulate the images even more but I kind of miss the romance of the darkroom, once and while.”

The experience that comes from 30 years in the business he said has led him to admire and respect the things he learned in the early days as a photographer.

“Yes, there are good some techniques, that I have acquired from my darkroom days, but for me the transition was pretty smooth. I purchased the very first Photoshop software in the early 90s.”

Menard added that although the darkroom days are gone, he suspects that more photographers will spend even more time editing a photo, not because it takes more time, but because they can.

“If the process would be compared with the film days, getting the same result is more quicker,” Menard said. “In the film days there wasn’t much room for errors, with digital right from the get-go, you have backups.”

As a professional photographer, Menard’s advice to people just starting out is to have a strong sense for business as much as the love for photography.

He added that starting out with simple equipment is also a sensible option.